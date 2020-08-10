Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Adding New Safety Features With Upcoming Software Update

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2020 2:05pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Adding New Safety Features With Upcoming Software Update

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles are always improving, even after owners take the vehicles home. Software updates are regularly sent out to vehicles for free, adding features, games and even improving safety.

A new update just starting to come to the public includes dynamic brake lights, as highlighted by the Tesla fan site Tesmanian.

When driving over 31mph, if the driver brakes forcefully, the brake lights will blink or flash to draw more attention to stopping Tesla. Additionally, if the car comes to a complete stop, the hazard lights will automatically turn on, and will stay on until the driver either hits the accelerator, or turns them off.

Benzinga's Take: Tesla claims to have some of the safest vehicles on the road. Software updates like these are another reason Tesla can claim to have safe vehicles. After receiving this update, Tesla owners will be driving a car that's safer than what they were driving the day before.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Investor Movement Index Summary: July 2020
A Look Into Tesla's Debt
Tesla Hacker Discovers Vehicles Could Soon Identify Each Other, Emergency Vehicles
Tesla Paid Nearly $100M To Acquire Texas Gigafactory Land
Chinese Tesla, Nio Rival Xpeng Files To Go Public On NYSE
Hyundai Shares Soar 15% In Seoul As It Announces Dedicated Electric Vehicle Brand
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsTech

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.