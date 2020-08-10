Tesla Adding New Safety Features With Upcoming Software Update

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles are always improving, even after owners take the vehicles home. Software updates are regularly sent out to vehicles for free, adding features, games and even improving safety.

A new update just starting to come to the public includes dynamic brake lights, as highlighted by the Tesla fan site Tesmanian.

When driving over 31mph, if the driver brakes forcefully, the brake lights will blink or flash to draw more attention to stopping Tesla. Additionally, if the car comes to a complete stop, the hazard lights will automatically turn on, and will stay on until the driver either hits the accelerator, or turns them off.

Benzinga's Take: Tesla claims to have some of the safest vehicles on the road. Software updates like these are another reason Tesla can claim to have safe vehicles. After receiving this update, Tesla owners will be driving a car that's safer than what they were driving the day before.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.