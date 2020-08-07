Meet Triller, The TikTok-Rival That Is Top Ranked In 80 Countries

TikTok's U.S. operation could cease to exist in 45 days and some users are already flocking to the currently top-ranked app called Triller.

Number One App: Triller is the top ranked app on the Apple iOS rankings in 80 countries, CEO Mike Lu said on CNBC. As such, the app is now being downloaded more often than TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and others.

Triller wants to offer TikTok users and those from rival apps a "safe place where their user data and information isn't being violated," he said. At the same time, they have access to an app backed by leading technology that helps them express themselves and their content.

Creating Content: The social media landscape evolved away from people "just updating their status" in simple words to create content with scripts.

But the competitive landscape is merely intensifying with Instagram's new feature, Reels. Nevertheless, Lu said he isn't worried as Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) tried and failed to conquer the short video space with an app called Lasso.

"Lasso was a direct copy of what Triller and TikTok was but they couldn't find the identity, the spirit of what they are trying to build," he said.

Facebook's new TikTok rival called Reels is actually "buried" inside Instagram, he said. As such, the market will soon come to realize it isn't a new product, rather a mere extension of Instagram.

