Giant Tesla Model Y Casting Machine Spotted In Fremont Factory: Report

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model Y is already an advanced product, with a two-piece casted body that reduces weight and manufacturing complexities. "When we get the big casting machine, it’ll go from 70 parts to one with a significant reduction in capital expenditure," CEO Elon Musk said in 2019.

What Happened: It appears the large casting machine is now in Fremont, according to a picture posted by Tesmanian.

Not only would this reduce the cost and complexity of Model Y, it would allow Tesla to produce more vehicles faster.

Musk has also said the Berlin-produced Model Y will be a revolution in autobody engineering.

Benzinga's Take: Tesla moves quick when it comes to vehicle updates. The company does not wait for model year refreshes, with vehicles regularly receiving software and hardware updates as soon as they are ready to be rolled out.

Tesla will also hold its battery investory day Sept. 22, which may reveal more information about the Model Y and other vehicle updates.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.