3 Tesla Vehicles Make List Of Top 10 Fastest-Selling Used Cars

When it comes to demand, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has no problem. The company regularly beats expectations when it comes to vehicle orders and deliveries. Now it seems that Tesla demand even translates to used vehicles from the all-electric manufacturer.

Data compiled by ISeeCars.com shows that all three of Tesla's readily available vehicles — the S, 3 and X — are in the top 10 fastest-selling cars, measured in number of days listed before sold.

The fastest-selling vehicle is the Tesla Model 3, with only 29.3 days to sell on average, according to the data. The Model X comes in sixth and the Model S comes in tenth.

Benzinga's Take: Tesla vehicles, especially the Model 3, tend to hold their value very well.

So while these used cars are relatively expensive, they are still selling well. When ordering a new Tesla, it can take weeks or even months to receieve the order, especially for the new Model Y, so many people may choose to buy used to skip the wait.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.