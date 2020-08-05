Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Tesla Vehicles Make List Of Top 10 Fastest-Selling Used Cars

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2020 4:29pm   Comments
Share:
3 Tesla Vehicles Make List Of Top 10 Fastest-Selling Used Cars

When it comes to demand, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has no problem. The company regularly beats expectations when it comes to vehicle orders and deliveries. Now it seems that Tesla demand even translates to used vehicles from the all-electric manufacturer. 

Data compiled by ISeeCars.com shows that all three of Tesla's readily available vehicles — the S, 3 and X — are in the top 10 fastest-selling cars, measured in number of days listed before sold.

The fastest-selling vehicle is the Tesla Model 3, with only 29.3 days to sell on average, according to the data. The Model X comes in sixth and the Model S comes in tenth.

Benzinga's Take: Tesla vehicles, especially the Model 3, tend to hold their value very well.

So while these used cars are relatively expensive, they are still selling well. When ordering a new Tesla, it can take weeks or even months to receieve the order, especially for the new Model Y, so many people may choose to buy used to skip the wait. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

FANG Stocks Continue To Rise
Why These 2 Traders Are Pumping The Brakes On Ford's Stock
Tesla Model 3 Vastly Outsells Competitors In China For June
Tesla On-Screen Wiper Controls Ruled Illegal In Germany
Long-Term Investors Prefer Microsoft And Amazon Over Tesla And Facebook, Tech Survey Says
2 Trading Pros Make The Case For Nikola, Nio Over Tesla In EV Stock Race
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsTech Best of Benzinga

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.