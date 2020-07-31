GM To Help Build 2,700 New EV Fast Chargers In US

One of people's biggest concerns when it comes to electric vehicles is where and how to charge them. For most people, home charging is the answer, but some still need access to chargers in the same way they need access to gas stations.

Public charging keeps becoming more accessible, and General Motors (NYSE: GM) is helping make that happen by assisting EVgo with installing 2,700 additional fast EV chargers over the next five years. This will triple the number of EVgo charging stations available.

For comparison, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has over 2,000 Supercharger stations, with 18,000 places to plug in Tesla vehicles.

The stations will be built in populated areas such as malls and grocery stores. The top charging speeds can reach 350kW, higher than even Tesla's top speed of 250kW. These chargers will be available for any electric vehicle to charge.

GM plans to release its all-electric Hummer Truck fall 2021.

Photo courtesy of GM.