Tesla Texas Gigafactory's Massive Size Shown In Scale Comparison

When Gigafactory Nevada was being constructed, it was planned to be the world's largest building. Now it appears Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) newest factory in Texas will be following that trend.

Reddit user u/brandude87 took all of Tesla's current factories with the surrounding land owned by Tesla, and put them on a similar scale to compare the sizes. The massive size of both Gigafactory Nevada and Texas are immediately apparent, whereas Gigafactories in Berlin and Shanghai are much smaller.

Photo via u/brandude87

Tesla just recently started preparing the land for the construction of Gigafactory Texas.

Benzinga's Take: Tesla wants to transition the world to sustainable energy, and building massive factories to create green products is a way to do that quickly. CEO Elon Musk said during the company's second-quarter earnings call that the factory will have a preserved area with walking paths and other natural features, for the general public to enjoy.

If Tesla can build this factory as fast as Shanghai, we may be seeing Cybertrucks roll off the line by the end of 2021.