Tesla Hiring Battery Production Associates As Battery Day Approaches: Report

Sept. 22 will be Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) battey and investor day. The company is expected to reveal the new million-mile battery that has been toted by CEO Elon Musk. Many also expect to hear updates on the plaid powertrain Model S and X, along with updates on the Roadster, which has been delayed until next year.

A new report from Electrek details that Tesla is expanding its battery production team, hiring for the Production Associate role. Tesla is currently working on a new battery production facility in Fremont, along with another located in Germany. A job listing shared by a recruiter detailed the position will work alongside engineers on the new pilot line.

Benzinga's Take: Batteries have always been one of Tesla's biggest strengths, and it seems they have new breakthroughs that are almost ready for prime time. Battery day seems like it will have some big reveals, and Tesla is hiring people to work on this still unrevealed technology.