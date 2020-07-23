Analysts Discuss Microsoft Downgrade And Tech Space

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Gina Sanchez of Chantico Global said she doesn't agree with Oppenheimer's downgrade of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Sanchez said aid Microsoft's outlook has already been very strong going into the pandemic and the pandemic even boosted the demand for its products. Sanchez believes this doesn't mean the company will not get the demand later, because she sees the demand created in the pandemic as a new demand.

Sanchez said the outlook is still very strong, but the technicals are probably not, so it's not surprising for her to see a pullback. She makes a difference between companies in the tech space as each has an individual story. She wants to invest in companies that make businesses more resilient and she doesn't put Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) into that category.

Bill Baruch of Blue Line Capital analyzed a chart of iShares Expanded Tech-Software ETF (BATS: IGV). He showed it's trading close to its trendline, in a well-defined channel.

He would wait for IGV to touch the trendline at $285 and then he would pull the trigger and buy the stock. If the price breaks through the trendline, he would be more cautious and manage his risk.

