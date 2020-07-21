Market Overview

Tesla Raises Model S, X Charging Speed With Software Update

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2020 8:18am   Comments
Tesla's lastest software includes a charging speed increasing for newer Model S and X vehicles, according to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) hacker Green on Twitter.

This update would allow a charging rate of 250kW, which is faster than the old 200kW limit.

Tesla's Model 3 and Y are already capable of this faster charging speed, but the more expensive S and X have been left behind.

Only new S and X vehicles with thicker internal cabling will be able to accept this new rate. Tesla's Version 3 superchargers are the only chargers capable of this rate, and they are still uncommon in the U.S., although Tesla is building more all the time.

Benzinga's TakeTesla is constantly updating their vehicles with free software to make them better. Faster charging is great for Tesla and customers, as it will let drivers charge up and move on faster, while taking up less time at the supercharging stall, allowing more drivers time to charge.

Due to Tesla sometimes billing customers by time rather than energy used, it can also cost drivers less. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

