Tesla Raises Model S, X Charging Speed With Software Update

Tesla's lastest software includes a charging speed increasing for newer Model S and X vehicles, according to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) hacker Green on Twitter.

This update would allow a charging rate of 250kW, which is faster than the old 200kW limit.

2020.28.5 is making rounds now that enables pack id93 S/X cars (-H and -G 100kW packs, produced June+) up to 250kW peak rates on v3 supercharges. — green (@greentheonly) July 21, 2020

Tesla's Model 3 and Y are already capable of this faster charging speed, but the more expensive S and X have been left behind.

Only new S and X vehicles with thicker internal cabling will be able to accept this new rate. Tesla's Version 3 superchargers are the only chargers capable of this rate, and they are still uncommon in the U.S., although Tesla is building more all the time.

Benzinga's Take: Tesla is constantly updating their vehicles with free software to make them better. Faster charging is great for Tesla and customers, as it will let drivers charge up and move on faster, while taking up less time at the supercharging stall, allowing more drivers time to charge.

Due to Tesla sometimes billing customers by time rather than energy used, it can also cost drivers less.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.