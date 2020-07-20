2 Analysts On Why Disney, Roku Are Streaming Stock Alternatives To Netflix

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), which reported second-quarter earnings Thursday, is not the only streaming company attracting investors’ attention.

Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) and Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) are strong contenders, Gina Sanchez, CEO of Chantico Global, and Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, said during a CNBC “Trading Nation” segment.

The Streaming Ideas: Sanchez has a positive outlook on Disney+.

The platform has “extremely valuable” content that will “fall off all of the [other] platforms in September,” which will “drive significant growth here in the near term,” she told CNBC.

Johnson shared his takes on Netflix and Roku.

“We’d definitely be a buyer [of Netflix],” the market technician said.

Despite the 7% dip following the second-quarter report, there will be a correction and a “longer uptrend,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he sees Roku as “another streaming stock that could be on the upswing.”

Roku “has reversed a longer term downward trending price channel. I like those kind of downtrend reversals. Something is clearly more positive there, and we’d also be a buyer of that stock here on that downtrend reversal,” he said.

DIS, NFLX, ROKU Price Action: Disney shares ended Monday's session lower by 0.74% at $117.79.

Netflix shares gained 1.91% to $502.41.

Roku shares were up by 1.42% to $150.46.

Photo courtesy of Disney.