Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

2 Analysts On Why Disney, Roku Are Streaming Stock Alternatives To Netflix

Jackson Chen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2020 4:20pm   Comments
Share:
2 Analysts On Why Disney, Roku Are Streaming Stock Alternatives To Netflix

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), which reported second-quarter earnings Thursday, is not the only streaming company attracting investors’ attention.

Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) and Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) are strong contenders, Gina Sanchez, CEO of Chantico Global, and Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, said during a CNBC “Trading Nation” segment.

The Streaming Ideas: Sanchez has a positive outlook on Disney+.

The platform has “extremely valuable” content that will “fall off all of the [other] platforms in September,” which will “drive significant growth here in the near term,” she told CNBC. 

Johnson shared his takes on Netflix and Roku.

“We’d definitely be a buyer [of Netflix],” the market technician said.

Despite the 7% dip following the second-quarter report, there will be a correction and a “longer uptrend,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he sees Roku as “another streaming stock that could be on the upswing.”

Roku “has reversed a longer term downward trending price channel. I like those kind of downtrend reversals. Something is clearly more positive there, and we’d also be a buyer of that stock here on that downtrend reversal,” he said. 

DIS, NFLX, ROKU Price Action: Disney shares ended Monday's session lower by 0.74% at $117.79.

Netflix shares gained 1.91% to $502.41.

Roku shares were up by 1.42% to $150.46. 

Photo courtesy of Disney. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Disney Quietly Joined Facebook Advertising Boycott As Movement Against Hate Speech Picked Up: Report
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Disney, GE, Tesla And More
What To Make Of Netflix's Q2 Earnings, Subscriber Growth And Valuation
Disney's Stock Falls On Downgrade, Cowen Says Parks Won't Fully Recover Until 2025
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 16, 2020
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Walt Disney
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Chantico Global CNBC Craig Johnson Gina Sanchez Piper SandlerTech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.