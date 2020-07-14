Tesla Sentry Mode Records Car Thieves, Helps Find Stolen Porsche

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) owners know the value of "Sentry Mode," it seems it's even making its neighborhood a better place.

After a Tesla owner posted a video to Twitter of a Porsche (OTC: POAHY) being stolen, it quickly racked up thousands of views. This is another example that Tesla's safety features don't just help owners; they help the people around them as well.

Porsche Carrera 2, matricula 2397DBK robado en Benicassim, Castellón, anoche a las 3:20 AM. Va a ser complicado, pero si alguien sabe algo o conoce a alguien en el video o fotos, mis DMs están abiertos. Gracias pic.twitter.com/o3RTDIxlFs — Jose (@josejacas) July 12, 2020

A Tesla owner in Spain posted a video recorded from his Tesla's security system of a Porsche being broken into and stolen. After getting thousands of views, a person reported that they found the Porsche abandoned the next day. The thieves may have abandoned the car after realizing there was video evidence of the theft.

Tesla's vehicles are known for their safety features. The cars can avoid accidents, stop for pedestrians and animals, and are surrounded by cameras that are always recording. The Sentry Mode feature was added in a software update after production of the Model 3 had begun, and rolled out to owners for free.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.