Tesla Begins Rollout Of Software Update 2020.24.6.3 In Canada

Canadian Tesla owners have something extra to celebrate this Canada Day.

What Happened: Tesla is releasing a software update in Canada. A similar update — 2020.24.6.1 — has already reached the cars of Tesla owners in the U.S. Most software updates become available in the states before reaching other countries.

For this particular update, Canada was not far behind.

Tesla's Software Update: The update includes traffic light and stop sign control changes. With the over-the-air software update, Teslas can now proceed through a green light if there is a car in front to follow — without requiring driver confirmation.

Other improvements were made to the back-up camera, dashcam viewer and door auto-lock features.

An interesting omission is the ability for the interior camera in the Model 3 and Model Y to save a "short recording" of the cabin in the event of an accident.

This feature was added to cars in the U.S. Elon Musk has said this interior camera will be used to monitor passengers in vehicles in use as a robotaxi for ride-sharing.

The company may also be starting to use the interior camera to eventually enable driver monitoring via this camera. This would allow the car's driver assist features to ensure the driver is paying attention by keeping their eyes on the road.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were up 3.6% to $1,118.73 at the time of publication.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.