The Benefits Of Electric Vehicles Are Clear As Day

The one thing half of the world is not doing these days is traveling. Or "going" to work. Half of the world's population is in self-quarantine as part of the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. And the world's largest automakers have literally pushed the brakes as they halted production and this includes the Big 3 automakers: General Motors (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Fiat Chrysler (NYSE: FCAU) as well as Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) and even Tesla Motor (NASDAQ: TSLA), whose CEO dismissed coronavirus concerns only a month before slashing employee pay and closing its California plant.

World leaders are on the same page now- COVID-19 is no joke. But although it will slow down the economy dramatically, the coronavirus will not stop the EV era that is upon us once the world gets back to normal.

EVs vs. Traditional Combustion Vehicles

When it comes to maintenance, electric cars win the race against vehicles with internal combustion engines. They are also mechanically simpler than gas-powered cars.

There is no more need for an elaborate maintenance schedule and the effort to have a good technician, as Tesla routinely improves its vehicles using over-the-air software updates.

In a way, you can even say that all Tesla owners need to do is wash their cars regularly and wait around for over-the-air software updates to keep their vehicles in tip-top condition.

Another upside is that there are no oil changes. Putting it simply, no-engine oil. These vehicles are almost fluid-free. They do infrequently require a filter change and door hinges still need to be lubricated. But the bottom line is that the electric drivetrain is almost fluid-free.

Also, there is no need to replace the brakes every 50,000 miles because Tesla uses regenerative braking, pads and rotors, which makes them subjected to less wear. Owners can expect to change pads every 100,000 miles.

The Downside To EVs

There is the topic of the largest and most expensive component, namely the battery replacement. This is the one area where gas-powered vehicles have a slight advantage. A new Tesla battery is rather pricey between $5,000-7,000, whereas a whole new motor could end up being $3,000 or if you're luckier, a new gas tank would be around $1,000.

Also, the aluminum construction of Model S and X make it very expensive to repair accidents. However, the Model 3 and Model Y cars moved away from a pure aluminum body to more of a mix with other alloys, which should make them cheaper to repair.

Outlook

There's really no debate: electric cars outperform traditional combustion engine vehicles in terms of both the environmental impact as well as the total lifestyle economic cost.

Still, there are some areas of maintenance that Tesla and its EV peers should work on. And as competition intensifies, these limitations will surely be conquered.

Photo by Bram Van Oost on Unsplash