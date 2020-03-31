How Amazon And Other Tech Giants Are Helping Us Through Coronavirus

In an unusual bit of timing Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) opened its first cashier-less grocery store in Seatle on February 25th, just days before the coronavirus started to spread exponentially in the U.S.

The technology, which is also used to power 25 Amazon Go stores, allows customers to walk in the store, pick the items they want, and then walk out without any need to stop at the cash register.

How Does Amazon's Cashier-less Store Technology Work?

Amazon created a complex system of specialized cameras and sensors called "Just Walk Out", which are all connected to the developed software that tracks its shoppers' movements and actions within the store. The system follows each customer, detects when each item is picked, and charges items that are removed from the store to the shopper's credit or debit card. Even more, if the shopper decides to return some items while in the store, those items are removed from the shopper's cart.

After the success of its cashier-less stores, Amazon has begun licensing this technology to its competition, and has reportedly gained some interest.

Amazon Provides Us With The Necessary Items, Social Media Helps Us Stay Connected

Amazon is helping us amid the COVID-19 drama by reducing physical contact to the minimum with its delivery services and cashier-less stores. But we still need to make contact with at least our family and friends during this uncertain time. And that is where Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) steps in. With almost everybody stuck at home, many have turned to social media to stay connected and entertain themselves. And when we add other services from the Facebook family, like Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, it is no wonder why many people choose this social media network, causing its usage to skyrocket.

JD.com Wants To Challenge Alibaba

JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) is currently well known in China for its one-day or next-day delivery services. Their strategy has led to active customer accounts rising 18.6% in 2019. JD's services kept working during the Chinese Lunar New Year and the coronavirus outbreak.

But in addition to e-commerce, JD.com, Inc. is working on developing its own cloud computing platform technology, aiming to become the preferred choice for customers over the dominant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and its AliExpress segment.

The coronavirus outbreak has accelerated inevitable technological shifts. We were already on the path towards relying more on more autonomous and virtual realities, and now we are forced to rely on e-commerce even more. The companies that recognize this will be awarded both with new and returning customers and will somewhat be able to amortize the hits of COVID-19 that brought the economy to a virtual standstill.

Photo by Bryan Angelo on Unsplash