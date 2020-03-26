Twitter Donates $1M To Support Journalism During Pandemic

Twitter announced that it would donate $1 million across two organizations for supporting the world of journalism during the pandemic.

What Happened

Twitter announced that the $1 million donations would be equally distributed between two organizations, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and the International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF), TechCrunch reported.

In the official statement, the company noted that these two organizations are working tirelessly to uphold the fundamental values of a free press during this pandemic.

Vijaya Gadde, head of Twitter’s legal, policy and trust and safety team said wrote, "From the stories of healthcare workers on the frontlines, to analysis of the real human and economic cost of the pandemic, reporters around the world are still writing, still exposing themselves to harm, still giving us the facts."

Faceebook Initiative

Last week Facebook announced a similar $1m initiative in support of thorough coronavirus reporting and to fact-checking organizations to make sure the content shared on their social media website is accurate and truthful.