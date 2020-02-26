Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AMD Retains Strong Grip On Retail CPU Market Despite COVID-19 Threat, Report Says
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2020 11:06am   Comments
Share:
AMD Retains Strong Grip On Retail CPU Market Despite COVID-19 Threat, Report Says

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has struck gold with its third-generation Ryzen processors, which are based on the 7-nm Zen 2 architecture.

Ever since the July product launch, the company has managed to wrest significant market share from its rival Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).

AMD Continues To Snare Share

AMD's retail CPU unit market share rose sharply to about 86.11% in week eight of the year, up half a point from the previous week, according to a tweet from the handle TechEpiphany, which cited data from European retailer Mindfactory.

The tweet, however, showed AMD's average selling price declining vis-à-vis Intel's. AMD's bestselling CPU was Ryzen 5 3600, priced at $199, compared to Intel's top-selling Core i7 9700K, priced at $385, Extreme Tech reported Tuesday.

Extreme Tech's report also pointed to Amazon's listing of AMD as taking the seven of the top 10 spots among bestselling CPUs.

COVID-19 Impact Blessing In Disguise For Intel?

Intel, which is grappling with CPU shortages, could have an advantage of sorts, as the COVID-19 outbreak has put the brakes on PC production and sales.

Intel now has some time to put its house in order before demand trends return to normal. 

Intel Loses Server Customer

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET), a web infrastructure and website security company, announced in a Monday blog that its 10th-generation servers, "Gen X," will not have Intel processors.

Notably, the company's previous generations of servers used Intel's hardware. Intel is being replaced with AMD's EPYC server processors.

"We were particularly impressed by the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors because they proved to be far more efficient for our customers' workloads," the company said in the blog.

AMD, Intel Price Action

AMD shares were trading 2.71% higher at $48.86 at the time of publication Wednesday, while Intel shares were up 0.88% at $60.26. 

Related Links:

Morgan Stanley On AMD At CES: 'Impressive Group Of Products, But Nothing Particularly Surprising'

Survey Shows AMD Gains Market Share At Intel's Expense In Q4

Posted-In: CPU Mindfactory Ryzen semiconductor TechEpiphanyTech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD)

Rough Start To New Week As Apple, Chip Stocks, Travel And Leisure Sector Hit Hard By Virus
25 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
AMD's Stock Could Be Due For A Pullback, These 2 Pros Say
AMD Approaching Levels That Present More Balanced Risk-Reward, Analyst Says
Why AMD's Coronavirus Impact Could Be Worse Than Intel, Nvidia
4 Breakout Stocks To Watch: 2/19/2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga