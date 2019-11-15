Days After Disney+ Launch, Hulu Hikes Prices For Live TV

Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Hulu is boosting the monthly base price of its Live TV streaming service. The company said in a press release it will increase the price of Hulu+ Live TV from $44.99 to $54.99 starting Dec. 18.

"The new price better reflects the substantial value of Hulu + Live TV and allows us to continue offering all of the popular live news, sports and entertainment programming included in the plan," the company said.

The announcement followed Tuesday's launch of Disney's new flagship streaming service, Disney+, which will be much cheaper, starting at $6.99 a month although it doesn't come with the Live TV programming that Hulu + Live TV offers.

Hulu also said it was making it easy for Hulu subscribers to switch to less expensive on-demand streaming services, for example for sports fans who want live TV during a certain season - or for news junkies.

See Also: Mark Cuban Talks Artificial Intelligence, Disney Vs. Netflix

"If you enjoy most of your TV on demand but really want to watch live election news, just switch to Hulu + Live TV for a few months," the company suggested.

Disney also has a bundle plan, where customers can get Disney+ and the on-demand Hulu service, without live TV, along with ESPN+, for $12.99 a month.

Competitors for Hulu's live TV streaming service include Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube TV and DISH Network Corp's (NASDAQ: DISH) Sling TV.

Streaming pioneer Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) offers users a portal to get live streaming services, including Hulu + Live TV, on to their TV.