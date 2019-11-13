Twitch Launches Software For Live Streaming

Live streaming platform Twitch has launched its new software Twitch Studio, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.

What Happened

Twitch Studio intends to make it easier for new users to get started with live streaming on the platform, its website suggests.

The app will guide users through the setup process, and provide customizable templates, built-in-alerts, and Twitch chat – all in one place for the sake of simplicity.

Twitch said that it is working on rolling additional features on the Studio app in the coming months, including an “in-game overlay” that will allow users to interact better with their channel’s viewers.

Twitch Studio is still in the beta testing phase but can be downloaded by anyone running Windows 7 or a newer version. The app isn’t yet available for macOS, iOS, or Android users.

Why It Matters

The Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) subsidiary's new app comes at a time when it is facing increased competition from Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Mixer. At least three of Twitch’s most popular streamers, including “Ninja,” “Shroud,” and “King Gothalian,” have left its platform for Mixer in the recent months, as reported by PC Gamer.

Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is also set to launch its native cloud gaming service Stadia, on Nov. 19.