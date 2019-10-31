Garmin CEO: Nearly Every Business Segment Is Growing
Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN)'s third quarter showed momentum across four of its five segments, CEO Cliff Pemble said in a Fox Business interview.
What Happened
Garmin reported a 15% year-over-year increase in revenue as the aviation, fitness, outdoor and marine business units collectively grew at a double-digit rate, Pemble said.
The fitness category remains very competitive, and Garmin stands out by offering different devices to satisfy varying needs and styles, he said.
For example, Garmin sells a watch tailored to golfers with built-in data on tens of thousands of courses.
Another example: Garmin's partnership with KU Medical Center to test its wearable devices to diagnose and monitor heart conditions.
Garmin's Autoland helps pilots land their aircraft in the event a pilot is unable to do so.
"We are a company that builds on niches so we are able to create a very meaningful business on incrementals," the CEO said.
Fitbit Chatter
Garmin's earnings release immediately followed media reports that rival Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) is potentially for sale.
The CEO said Garmin has always viewed itself as a standalone company with a structure built for growth, and it hasn't engaged in any takeover talks.
Garmin already boasts a large enough scale in its business, including $3.5 billion in sales and seven factories worldwide that facilitates shipment of 15 million units a year, Pemble said.
"Our scale is actually very significant."
Garmin shares were down 3.22% at $93.25 at the time of publication.
