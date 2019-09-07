Facebook Dating Vs. Match.com Vs. Tinder

If you’re looking for love, over 18 and on Facebook, you can now opt in to the new Facebook Dating platform and create a separate Dating profile. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)’s new dating platform will then try to pair you with other dating users.

Here’s a comparison with two other major dating sites: the most downloaded, Tinder, and one of the oldest and best-known, Match.com. Both Match.com and Tinder are owned by Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH).

See Also: Facebook Dating Service Arrives

Facebook

Cost: Free. At first, it will also be without ads: the goal is to get people to use Facebook more.

Features: Ability to integrate Facebook and Instagram Posts into dating profile. Users can show interest in 100 people a day.

Safety: Lets users on a date share real-time location with friends on Facebook Messenger.

User Numbers: Unknown; Facebook hasn’t disclosed.

How Old Are These People? Facebook also hasn't disclosed some user demographic data, including the average age of users, or that of its dating platform users in test countries.

About one in four Facebook users — the overall platform, not the dating app — are between 25 and 34, making up the largest age cohort, according to eMarketer market research.

Stock Price: Shares of Facebook were down 1.79% at the close Friday.

Match.com

Cost: A basic profile is free to set up, but many features that might help users find the right match require a paid subscription. If you’re willing to sign up for a year, the premium subscription is a little more than $20 a month, though the company sometimes runs promotions and gives away months to customers who haven’t been lucky in finding a match.

Safety: Match Group says its dating app users can report abuse or assault in the app or online, and the company says it attempts to identify alleged perpetrators and block their accounts on all its apps. The company also says its team monitors its sites for security purposes, but doesn’t disclose details.

User Numbers: Average subscribers on all of Match Group’s many dating app sites grew 18% to 9.1 million in the second quarter of 2019, according to the company.

How Old Are These People? Match members age break down: 28% are 54 to 74, 36% are 39 to 53 and 31% are 24 to 38, according to Dating Sites Reviews.

Market Share: Match Group says 64% of relationships started on a dating site or app begin on a Match Group product, including Match.com and Tinder.

Stock Price: Match Group shares dropped almost 10% in May when Facebook said it would launch a dating platform, and while the stock recovered, it was down about 7% again Thursday after the U.S. launch and hadn’t yet come back Friday afternoon, closing at $81.47, down 0.33%.

See Aslo: Match Group Turns In Strong Quarter With Tinder, Overseas Success

Tinder

Cost: There’s a basic Tinder, where you can swipe to “like” one person per day for free. Then there’s Tinder Plus, where you can show interest in more people and get other features, which costs $9.99 a month. Unless you’re over 30 everywhere except California — then it will cost you about double that. In January, Tinder settled an age discrimination suit, and the price in that state is now the same no matter how old you are.

User Numbers: Tinder had an average of 5.2 million subscribers in the second quarter of 2018, up 1.5 million year-over-year. Tinder is the top downloaded dating app worldwide.

Finances: According to Sensor Tower, which tracks app usage, Tinder was the top grossing non-game app in the world in May 2019, with $81.5 million in user spending. That beat out Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)’s YouTube. Tinder was the highest grossing app downloaded on Google Play, and second on the App Store.

Photo courtesy of Facebook.