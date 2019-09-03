On CNBC's "Squawk Box," Ann Winblad of Hummer Winblad Venture Partners spoke about her favorite tech picks.

Winblad said the tech sector is still a good investing area, and she views Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) as top picks in the space.

The companies are the main cloud infrastructure players, and companies need cloud vendors, she said.

Overall growth in each of the companies' cloud segments was greater than 40% in the last quarter, the venture capitalist said.

The fourth company in the sector is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA), Winblad said.

Related Links:

5 Stocks Analysts Recommend Into September

Best Sector ETFs For September: A Leader And A Laggard