Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Wix CEO: 'Pretty Good Chance' Of Growing To $10B In Annual Collections

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2019 4:17pm   Comments
Share:
Wix CEO: 'Pretty Good Chance' Of Growing To $10B In Annual Collections

Cloud-based website development platform company Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) ended the first quarter with more than 150 million customers, but the company has plenty of room to expand within the "enormous" market, company CEO Avishai Abrahami told CNBC's Jim Cramer.

What Happened

Wix serves small-to-medium sized businesses across the world, which implies a "pretty good chance" of growing from $1 billion in annual collections to $10 billion, the CEO said during Cramer's "Mad Money" show.

Wix has one major trend working in its favor, he said: the need for businesses to manage their own websites continues to grow.

Why It's Important

Wix's services do not end with helping businesses create websites; it offers management solutions and marketing tools to grow with, the CEO said. 

For example, Wix can act as an intermediary with a group of freelance experts with knowledge in online marketing, art and other valuable skills.

What's Next

Wix announced a new feature, Corvid, that links with external data sources to collect, store and manage content.

Pricing for the feature has yet to be announced, as it is still in the late beta stage, but it is expected to be fully released in the next six months.  

Wix shares were down 0.62% at $148.11 at the close Friday. 

Related Links:

Wix Reports Q1 Results: 4 Sell-Side Takes

KeyBanc Takes Neutral Stance On Wix

Posted-In: Avishai Abrahami cloud CNBC Jim Cramer Mad MoneyTech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + WIX)

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 20, 2019
Stephens Turns Bullish On Adobe: 3 Reasons Why
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2019
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Adobe Analyst Reactions To Q2 Print Range From 'Solid' To 'Boringly Excellent'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

FreightWaves Research: Trade Demand Will Plunge If 25 Percent Tariffs Extended To All Chinese Goods