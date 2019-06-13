Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Munster: Walmart Should 'Dump' Amazon's Shipping Playbook

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 13, 2019 3:17pm   Comments
Share:
Munster: Walmart Should 'Dump' Amazon's Shipping Playbook

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT)'s new initiative of stocking a consumer's fridge with items they purchased online should ring a bell as it is similar to what Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced in 2017, Loup Ventures' Andrew Murphy and Gene Munster wrote in a blog post.

What To Know

Amazon's new InHome Delivery will see delivery workers help themselves into a consumer's home to deliver items. This may seem like a smart move to copy Amazon's Key service, but Murphy and Munster argued this is a mistake.

Walmart needs to focus on doing what it can do best: leverage its large store count to create a supply chain to rival Amazon.

Why It's Important

If Walmart were to close 5% of its stores over the coming years, it will be left with 3,950 core Walmart and Sam's Club stores with an average size of 150,000 square feet. By comparison, Amazon makes use of just 150 fulfillment centers although they are large at 725,000 square feet.

Walmart needs to just re-purpose 800 locations or 20% of its base to function solely as a hub for last mile delivery capabilities, the venture capitalists wrote. Walmart appears to be moving on this initiative after closing 63 Sam's Club locations and transforming 12 of them to online fulfillment centers. To succeed, Walmart needs to "triple down."

Related Links:

Munster Gives His Quick Take On Netflix, Livent And More

Munster Talks Uber, Lyft On 'Frontier Tech' Podcast

Photo by MikeMozartJeepersMedia/Wikimedia.

Posted-In: Gene Munster Loup Ventures One Day Shipping Sam's ClubTech Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + WMT)

Target Seeks To Find Delivery Sweet Spot With Same-Day Delivery Rollout
Legal Expert Breaks Down Antitrust Risk For Big US Tech Stocks
Final-Mile Delivery Firms Struggle To Stay Up With, Let Alone Ahead Of The Curve
IBM, Walmart, Merck Included In FDA Program To Test Blockchain Usage In US Drug Supply Chain
Mark Sebastian's Grubhub Options Trade
Wedbush: Microsoft's Azure Is Closing In On Amazon Web Services
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Uber's Request For Tariff Relief Denied By US Trade Rep