Few details of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s next iPhone launch are confirmed, but several experts are confident in their predictions.

What Happened

USA Today's tech expert Jefferson Graham said the next lineup of iPhone devices will be "bigger than ever."

Apple is likely to announce an iPhone X successor, possibly titled the iPhone X Plus, with a 6.5-inch screen, according to the USA Today. The iPhone X itself will likely get a name change to the XS, while a new, lower-priced spinoff of the X could be announced with an $800 price tag, the story said.

Creative Strategies analyst Tim Bajarin told USA Today Apple is likely to offer a bigger screen, since the younger demographic spends so much time watching video — so naturally, they "demand larger screens."

Bigger Is Better

Apple is likely betting that bigger is better, especially in Asia, where consumers are known to like big screens, Bloomberg's Robert Fenner said during Monday's "Bloomberg Surveillance."

Asian consumers — unlike their North American counterparts — typically a laptop or tablet along witih a smartphone, so Apple is looking to aggressively target this market with a new device, he said.

A larger screen doesn't necessarily imply a larger price tag, asApple's potentially cheapest new device at $800 could boast an OLED 6.1-inch screen, larger than the current 5.8-inch iPhone X, Fenner said.

While a tech enthusiast might recognize the difference between an OLED and an LCD screen, the average consumer might not.

An 11 Or XS?

Will Apple be introducing a revolutionary new iPhone 11, or an iPhone XS, a not-as-large but still notable upgrade?

Bloomberg's Fenner said he predicts it will be "more of an iPhone XS," as the "S" title usually refers to "year two" after a radical design launch.

The shape of the new device will be similar, but "there will be ways to differentiate," like the inclusion of glass or carbon steel, Fenner said.

