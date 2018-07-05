Market Overview

Infographic: 5 Fun Facts About Netflix

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 05, 2018 3:47pm
Infographic: 5 Fun Facts About Netflix
Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has evolved over time and adopted with changes in technology and consumers' desire to watch what they want, when they want and how they want.

What Happened

Here are five fun facts about Netflix's evolution over time, courtesy of Statista.

  • Netflix had only 39 employees and offered 925 movies for DVD rental in 1998. As of 2017, the company had 5,500 employees and users watched 140 million hours of programming on a daily basis.
  • Netflix hit the $1-billion revenue mark for the first time in 2014. By 2017, it soared to $11.69 billion.
  • Netflix is available in every country except for China, Crimea, North Korea and Syria.
  • Netflix users in Switzerland pay the most, at $11.90 a month for the basic package, while Mexican users pay the least at $5.03 monthly.
  • TV is by far the most popular viewing device at 70 percent, followed by PCs at 15 percent, smartphones at 10 percent and tablets at 5 percent.

Infographic: All About Netflix | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista.

