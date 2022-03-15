This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Going Public is streaming on Benzinga.com. The first-of-its-kind interactive show is aiming to bring excitement, insight and several business success stories from this season's cast of aspiring hopefuls and experts alike.

On Going Public, entrepreneurs rely on the audience's help as they hope to raise capital for their public offering. Generating attention and investment from the audience will be a significant task. Helping owners and brands along the way are a series of three mentors. These business leaders embody the track records, insights and attitudes needed to excel in multiple industries.

Founders and their companies hope to learn and replicate the success of these business mentors.

Jeff Hoffman

Jeff Hoffman is an industry multi-hyphenate, succeeding as an entrepreneur, CEO, author, motivational speaker, and producer of various film, TV and music endeavors. Hoffman enters Season One of Going Public after participating in numerous startups, including being an early executive at Priceline, then launching Booking.com, and uBid. However, many may know him for his work with entertainment giants, including Elton John, Boyz II Men and Britney Spears, among many others.

In episode 3 of Going Public, Hoffman gives some of the founders a masterclass on branding and really getting to the heart of your consumer.

His leadership is felt on the board of every livable continent, helping lead various organizations. Hoffman chairs the Global Entrepreneurship Network, which strives to support and empower small business leaders and their ventures across 180 countries. Domestically, he has worked with the White House and State Department to spur economic growth through business leadership endeavors. He also is a managing partner of Jeff Hoffman Advisory Services, providing various strategic consulting insights to businesses and governments across the globe.

Hoffman has accumulated various accolades during his career, including publishing his 2014 book, Scale, co-authored by David Finkel, which helps readers grow their business. He is also a member of the Entrepreneurs Hall of Fame.

Hoffman has been a featured speaker at various events across the globe, delving into subjects passionate to him, including innovation, entrepreneurship, and business leadership. The regular guest on cable news and digital media outlets is one of the Executive Producers on Going Public, and is sure to bring his expert analysis to the brands and entrepreneurs featured on this season on Going Public.

Jaime Schmidt

Schmidt's Naturals Founder Jaime Schmidt took her personal care company from a brand produced in a home kitchen and sold at farmer's markets in 2010 to become part of the Unilever portfolio in 2017. Today, her company reaches over 30 nations and nearly every prominent big-box retailer a person can think of. Not confined to a particular industry, Schmidt's various other business and philanthropic endeavors include Supermaker, a media venture focused on inclusive and disruptive brands using conversations as a method of empowerment and education for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Viewers meet Schmidt in Episode 4 of Going Public as she challenges the co-founders of PROVEN to hone in tighter on their marketing strategies.

In 2020, her book, Supermaker: Crafting Business on Your Own Terms was released, detailing how Schmidt achieved brand and personal success. The book also aims to help entrepreneurs build a business on their terms. Billed as a kitchen to acquisition story, Schmidt's book touches on successes and mistakes made along the way. The honest, insightful literary journey received high praise from various publications and business minds, including Inc., Forbes and Barbara Corcoran.

Schmidt is also a co-owner and active investor in Color Capital. This fund allows her to fund the next generation of consumer brands, emphasizing supporting women and people of color. Color's portfolio includes brands in children's media, health and wellness, social networking and numerous other market sectors.

Schmidt's track record of success and inspiration makes her an ideal fit for season one of Going Public. Her insights should serve aspiring entrepreneurs well as they hope to bring their ventures to a global audience.

Josh Snow

Josh Snow is a lifelong entrepreneur best known for the international teeth whitening brand Snow. Billed as a product made by skeptics, millions of dollars were invested into Snow's R&D to help create what many now consider the future of oral care.

Snow joins the season one cast of expert advisors, representing what a self-made entrepreneur can become with the proper knowledge and a can-do attitude. Understanding how complicated the process can be, the blue-collar raised Snow aims to provide insights on the show just as he does at Powerhouse, an eCommerce accelerator he co-founded.

Snow's LinkedIn says he's always hiring and obsessed with building brands and DTC marketing. His track record certainly backs that up.

A marketing expert, he began his business leadership life at 13, launching an eCommerce platform. Snow boasts social media success, with over two million followers, including various celebrities and notable names. More impressive than that, he's bootstrapped over $100 million in sales along the way, totaling $750 million in tracked DTC sales.

Over the years, Snow's portfolio has grown beyond oral care. He's also a trustee for the Arizona State University's Fleischer Scholars Program while also serving as managing principal at private holding company Foresold.

Tune In and You Can Click-to-Invest

Expertise from Jaime Schmidt, Jeff Hoffman and Josh Snow will be on display as season one of Going Public is now streaming on Benzinga.com. The business leaders join other media leaders, including Emmy-nominated studio INE Entertainment, founded by Eric Day and Mark Koops, whose work includes MasterChef and The Biggest Loser.

Be sure to follow along the journey of the featured companies where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch.

