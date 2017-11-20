Benzinga Pro
ZINC ONE RESOURCES INC by Zinc One Resources, Inc.
ZZZOF
:OTCMKTS
Sector:
Industry:
0.3001
-0.014 (-4.49%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
0.3142
Price Open
0.3203
Volume
15,996
Day's Range
0.3001 - 0.3203
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Zinc One Files a Technical Report on Scotia Property
PRLive
Nov 20, 2017
NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Detailing Strong Demand in Global Zinc Market
Marketwired
Nov 10, 2017
NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Highlighting Growing Global Zinc Deficit Amid Rising Demand
Marketwired
Nov 09, 2017
NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Discussing Several Stocks Gearing Up to Fill Zinc Shortage
Marketwired
Nov 08, 2017
NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Discussing the Future of Zinc, Forecasted for Steady Growth
Marketwired
Nov 02, 2017
Zinc One Reports High-Grade Zinc Results From Surface Samples at Bongara Zinc Mine Project
PRLive
Nov 01, 2017
Zinc One Appoints Investor Relations
PRLive
Oct 04, 2017
Zinc One Receives Approval for Needed Exploration Permit on Bongara Mine Zinc-Oxide Project, Peru
PRLive
Aug 24, 2017
Zinc One Enters into Surface Access Agreement with Comunidad Campesina de Yambrasbamba on the Bongara Zinc-Oxide Project and Announces Results of AGM
PRLive
Jul 24, 2017
Zinc One Exercises Option to Acquire and Consolidate the Bongara Zinc-oxide Project and Charlotte Bongara Zinc-oxide Project
PRLive
Jun 27, 2017
Second Drill Rig Mobilized at Zinc One's Bongara Mine Project, Peru; Future Exploration Strategy Outlined
BayStreet
Mar 05, 2018
Zinc One Reports Final High-Grade Zinc Results from Sampling Program at Bongara Zinc Mine Project, Peru; Update on Current Drill Program
BayStreet
Feb 21, 2018
Zinc One Reports Additional High-Grade Zinc Results from its Bongara Mine Project, Peru
BayStreet
Jan 25, 2018
Zinc One Reports Additional High-Grade Zinc Results From Surface Samples at Bongara Zinc Mine Project
BayStreet
Dec 19, 2017
Zinc One Announces Approval of Permit for 124 Drill Platforms on the Bongara Zinc Mine Project, Peru
BayStreet
Dec 13, 2017
Company Profile
Read More
Zinc One Resources Inc acquires, explores and develops zinc projects in mining friendly jurisdictions. Its projects include the Bongará Mine Project and Charlotte Bongará Project in Peru.
Visit company website
Premium Products