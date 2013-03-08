Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
10/01/12
PiperJaffray
Maintains
Neutral
2.2
8/14/12
Barclays
Initiates Coverage on
Underweight
2.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Tempur-Pedic Shares Charge 7% Higher After Receiving FTC Clearance for Purchase of Sealy
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 08 Mar 2013 11:13:28 -0400
Sex is Less Popular than Sleep But Temper-Pedic Plans to Capitalize on Both
Tim Parker
Mon, 28 Jan 2013 14:26:02 -0400
UPDATE: Sealy Q4 Adj-EPS $0.04
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 23 Jan 2013 17:42:25 -0400
Sealy Corporation Reports Q4 EPS of $(0.03), Inline; Revenue of $269.70M vs $285.49M Est
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 23 Jan 2013 17:02:03 -0400
Benzinga's M&A Chatter for Friday November 30, 2012
Charles Gross
Sat, 01 Dec 2012 11:41:22 -0400
Tempur-Pedic, Sealy Get FTC Request for Added Info
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 30 Nov 2012 17:32:06 -0400
Sealy Holders Sue KKR, Sealy Board Over Tempur-Pedic Buyout
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 17 Oct 2012 17:22:32 -0400
UPDATE: Piper Jaffray Raises PT to $2.20 on Sealy Post Acquisition Offer
David Johnson
Mon, 01 Oct 2012 13:28:11 -0400
Piper Jaffray Maintains Sealy at Neutral, Raises PT from $2 to $2.20
Juan Lopez
Mon, 01 Oct 2012 07:53:17 -0400
UPDATE: Wedbush Maintains Tempur-Pedic International at Neutral Following Sealy Deal
David Johnson
Fri, 28 Sep 2012 12:15:37 -0400
LSB Industries and Starboard Value Reach Agreement Regarding Corporate Governance and Board Composition
Business Wire
Apr 27, 2015
Tempur-Pedic Completes Acquisition of Sealy
Newswire
Mar 18, 2013
Tempur-Pedic Receives FTC Clearance for Acquisition of Sealy
Newswire
Mar 08, 2013
Sealy Corporation Mails Notice Of Make-Whole Event
Newswire
Mar 01, 2013
Sealy® Introduces New Posturepedic Mattress Line
Newswire
Jan 28, 2013
Sealy Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Full Year 2012 Results
Newswire
Jan 23, 2013
Sealy Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Full Year 2012 Earnings Release Date
Newswire
Jan 16, 2013
Tempur-Pedic and Sealy Receive Hart-Scott-Rodino Request for Additional Information
Newswire
Nov 30, 2012
Sealy® Announces Black Friday Promotion for Optimum™ Line
Newswire
Nov 12, 2012
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Seeking More Cash for the Shareholders of Sealy Corporation (ZZ)
Business Wire
Oct 23, 2012
Partner Headlines
Stocks Push Into New Highs As Jobs Report Pleases Investors
Investor's Business Daily
Mar 08, 2013
Gains Fade To Mixed Trade; Tempur-Pedic, Ann Surge
Investor's Business Daily
Mar 08, 2013
Neutral Stance on Leggett & Platt - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Feb 19, 2013
Leggett Reports Mixed Quarter - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Feb 05, 2013
Bearish Kyle Bass Sells 6 Stocks, Buys Hyatt and Sealy
GuruFocus
Nov 16, 2012
Sealy - Shares Seeking Direction
Traders Huddle
Nov 08, 2012
Tweezer Top Pattern in Sealy
Traders Huddle
Nov 02, 2012
Sealy - Shares Seeking Direction
Traders Huddle
Nov 01, 2012
Neutral Short Term Pattern on Sealy
Traders Huddle
Oct 26, 2012
SCSS Beats, Raises Outlook - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Oct 18, 2012
Earnings
View Earnings
Q4 2012
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.03
0.04
Rev:
285.49M
269.70M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
