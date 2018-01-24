Market Overview

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
9/07/17BarclaysAssumesOverweightUnderweight8.0
5/23/17CitigroupInitiates Coverage OnBuy18.0
Earnings View Earnings

Q3 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -0.65 -0.64 0.01
Rev: 830.00K 119.00K -711.00K
Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -0.01 Expected
2018-03-22
Rev: 16.73M

Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidate, ZW25, is a bispecific (dual-targeting) antibody being evaluated in an adaptive Phase 1 clinical trial, targeting two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, or HER2. Its unique design enables ZW25 to address patient populations with all levels of HER2 expression, including those with low to intermediate HER2-expressing tumors, who are otherwise limited to chemotherapy or hormone therapy.
