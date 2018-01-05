Read More

China Zenix Auto International Ltd is the commercial vehicle wheel manufacturer in both the aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer markets in the People's Republic of China. It currently offers more than 772 series of tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels. The company categorizes its business into three operating segments, namely PRC OEM Sales; PRC Aftermarket Sales; and International Sales. PRC OEM Sales division produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers in the PRC. PRC Aftermarket Sales division is involved in production and sales of steel and aluminum wheels to distributors in the PRC. International Sales division produces and distributes steel wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside the PRC.