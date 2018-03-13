Read More

Ztest Electronics Inc was amalgamated under the laws of Ontario. It is an electronics design and manufacturing company. It is engaged in designing, developing, and assembling printed circuit boards and other electronic equipment. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Permatech Electronics Corporation, which operates as a contract manufacturer in the electronics industry and offers full surface mount capabilities, volume through-hole, total product assembly and testing. It serves customers in the medical, power, computer, telecommunication, wireless, industrial and consumer electronics markets.