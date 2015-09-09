Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
9/09/15
Roth Capital
Downgrades
Sell
6/10/15
DA Davidson
Downgrades
Buy
Neutral
0.900
6/08/15
B. Riley
Maintains
Buy
3.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Quiksilver Postpones Q3 Financial Stmt Filings, Cancels Conference Call
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 09 Sep 2015 09:03:08 -0400
Quiksilver U.S. Launches Pre-Arranged Chapter 11 Restructuring
Charles Gross
Wed, 09 Sep 2015 04:31:15 -0400
Earnings Scheduled For September 9, 2015
Monica Gerson
Wed, 09 Sep 2015 04:24:14 -0400
Bloomberg TV: QuikSilver Looking For Buyer
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 02 Sep 2015 10:53:31 -0400
Quicksilver Shares Spike Higher; Selling in Aug $1 Put
Charles Gross
Fri, 10 Jul 2015 15:02:01 -0400
Stocks Hitting 52-Week Lows
Lisa Levin
Thu, 11 Jun 2015 10:17:51 -0400
Benzinga's Top Downgrades
Monica Gerson
Wed, 10 Jun 2015 09:01:37 -0400
DA Davidson Downgrades Quiksilver To Neutral
Monica Gerson
Wed, 10 Jun 2015 08:35:48 -0400
DA Davidson Downgrades Quiksilver, Slashes Price Target To $0.90
Monica Gerson
Wed, 10 Jun 2015 07:52:34 -0400
DA Davidson Downgrades Quiksilver to Neutral, Lowers PT to $0.90
Eddie Staley
Wed, 10 Jun 2015 07:34:25 -0400
Quiksilver U.S. Launches Pre-Arranged Chapter 11 Restructuring With Support of 73% of U.S. Secured Noteholders
Business Wire
Sep 09, 2015
Quiksilver, Inc. Announces Reporting Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2015 Financial Results
Business Wire
Aug 21, 2015
Columbia Pipeline to Join the S&P 500; Other Changes to S&P MidCap 400 & S&P SmallCap 600
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2015
Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Quiksilver, Inc.
PRNewswire
Jun 10, 2015
Quiksilver Announces Fiscal 2015 Second Quarter Financial Results
Business Wire
Jun 09, 2015
UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Quiksilver Inc. of Pendency of Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2015
Business Wire
May 29, 2015
Quiksilver, Inc. Announces Reporting Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2015 Financial Results
Business Wire
May 28, 2015
Morgan & Morgan Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Quiksilver, Inc. and of the LP Deadline of June 1, 2015 -- ZQK
Globe Newswire
May 28, 2015
June 1 Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Quiksilver, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Deadline
Business Wire
May 28, 2015
UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Quiksilver Inc. of Pendency of Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2015
Business Wire
May 27, 2015
Zumiez: An Apparel Stock You Need To Avoid
Seeking Alpha
Jan 20, 2017
Tilly's: An Example Of How Secular Headwinds Can Produce A Quality Contrarian Investment With Real Potential For Topline Growth
Seeking Alpha
Dec 03, 2015
Quiksilver receives bankruptcy package from Oaktree Capital
Seeking Alpha
Sep 11, 2015
Quiksilver: A Quick Post-Mortem
Seeking Alpha
Sep 10, 2015
Quiksilver
Investor's Business Daily
Sep 09, 2015
Quiksilver (ZQK) Q3 2015 Results - Earnings Call Webcast
Seeking Alpha
Sep 09, 2015
Quiksilver rides the wave to bankruptcy
Seeking Alpha
Sep 09, 2015
Bloomberg: Quiksilver to plan bankruptcy filing as soon as tonight
Seeking Alpha
Sep 08, 2015
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close
Seeking Alpha
Sep 08, 2015
Quiksilver
Investor's Business Daily
Sep 02, 2015
Earnings
View Earnings
Q2 2015
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.14
-0.22
Rev:
341.24M
333.05M
Q3 2015
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.18
Expected
2015-09-09
Rev:
342.18M
