Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade ZPIN stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
5/26/16
Credit Suisse
Downgrades
Neutral
Underperform
12.0
3/13/16
Summit Research Partners
Terminates
Hold
7/07/15
UBS
Initiates Coverage on
Buy
18.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Companies Holding Shareholder Meetings Today Include: Azure Power Global, Brookdale Senior Living, FedEx, Home BancShares, HRG Group, Integrated Device Technology, Orient Paper, Parkway, Stonegate Bank, and Zhaopin
Hal Lindon
Mon, 25 Sep 2017 09:26:43 -0400
Zhaopin Says Shareholders Voted to Approve Merger Plan
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 25 Sep 2017 06:46:36 -0400
Zebra Mergerco Shows a 38% Stake in Zhaopin
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 01 Sep 2017 06:32:34 -0400
13G Filing Shows Elliott Management Reporting 10.03% Stake In Zhaopin
Hal Lindon
Mon, 31 Jul 2017 16:54:25 -0400
Zhaopin Announces $1.88/ADS Special Dividend
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 19 Jun 2017 06:09:20 -0400
Pag Holdings Reports 9.9% Passive Stake In Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 -13G
Charles Gross
Wed, 24 May 2017 06:16:04 -0400
Zhaopin Ltd. Reports Q3 Adj. EPS $0.12, Flat vs The Same Qtr. Last Year, Sales $71.6M vs $49.9M YoY
Hal Lindon
Mon, 22 May 2017 18:01:27 -0400
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From April 6: 7-Eleven, AK Steel-Mitsui, Coach, Zhaopin
Charles Gross
Fri, 07 Apr 2017 07:06:12 -0400
Zhaopin Reports Merger Deal with SEEK Int'l Investments at $9.10/Share, $18.20/ADS
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 06 Apr 2017 06:33:03 -0400
22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Lisa Levin
Mon, 27 Feb 2017 09:20:28 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Zhaopin Limited Announces Completion of Going Private Transaction
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2017
Zhaopin Limited Announces Shareholders' Approval of Merger Agreement
PRNewswire
Sep 25, 2017
Zhaopin Announces 2017 Top 100 Employers in China
PRNewswire
Sep 17, 2017
Zhaopin: China White Collar Career Confidence Drops Sharply in Fall
PRNewswire
Sep 11, 2017
Zhaopin Limited Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PRNewswire
Aug 17, 2017
Zhaopin Limited Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PRNewswire
Aug 17, 2017
Zhaopin Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results
PRNewswire
Aug 15, 2017
Zhaopin Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Results on August 15, 2017
PRNewswire
Aug 09, 2017
China Labor Market Continued to Improve in the Second Quarter of 2017
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2017
China White-collar Average Salary Declined in the Second Quarter of 2017
PRNewswire
Jul 17, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
Athos Capital Ltd Buys Zhaopin, Monsanto Co, Iron Mountain Inc, Sells Nord Anglia Education ...
GuruFocus
Oct 27, 2017
Zhaopin Limited's (ZPIN) CEO Evan Guo on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Feb 21, 2017
Zhaopin Limited 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Seeking Alpha
Feb 21, 2017
Zhaopin EPS of $0.20
Seeking Alpha
Feb 20, 2017
Zhaopin's (ZPIN) CEO Evan Guo on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Nov 23, 2016
Zhaopin Limited 2017 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Seeking Alpha
Nov 23, 2016
Zhaopin reports FQ1 results
Seeking Alpha
Nov 23, 2016
Zhaopin (ZPIN) Gains with Q1 Earnings in Wings
BayStreet
Nov 23, 2016
58.com: Hidden Treasure In China's Online Classifieds Sector
Seeking Alpha
Aug 30, 2016
Zhaopin's (ZPIN) CEO Evan Guo on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Aug 22, 2016
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2017-08-15
Rev:
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products