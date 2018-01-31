Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
ZOOMPASS HOLDINGS INC by Zoompass Holdings, Inc.
ZPAS
:OTCMKTS
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
0.1650
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
0.165
Price Open
0.165
Volume
2,500
Day's Range
0.165 - 0.165
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade ZPAS stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Headlines
Press Releases
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Will Launch First Pre-Paid Platform With CyberloQ and TurnScor Software Applications
Globe Newswire
Jan 31, 2018
Zoompass Provides Update on Its Mobility Solutions Program
Marketwired
Nov 06, 2017
Zoompass Becomes First Canadian Licensed Distributor for Nokia Phones
Marketwired
Oct 26, 2017
Zoompass Announces That Its Shares Recommence Trading on the OTCQB
Marketwired
Oct 17, 2017
Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Enters Strategic Alliance With Zoompass to Enable Fraud Mitigation on Its Card Platform
Marketwired
Sep 21, 2017
Zoompass Enters Strategic Alliance With CyberloQ to Enable Fraud Mitigation on its Card Platform
Marketwired
Sep 19, 2017
JULY 31 DEADLINE: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Zoompass Holdings, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses Exceeding $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Globe Newswire
Jul 28, 2017
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Zoompass, Inc. - ZPAS
PRNewswire
Jul 25, 2017
ONE WEEK DEADLINE: Lundin Law PC Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Zoompass Holdings, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Globe Newswire
Jul 24, 2017
ZOOMPASS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Zoompass, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – ZPAS
Globe Newswire
Jul 07, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Will Launch First Pre-Paid Platform With CyberloQ and ...
GuruFocus
Jan 31, 2018
DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action ...
GuruFocus
Jul 31, 2017
ONE WEEK DEADLINE: Lundin Law PC Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Zoompass ...
GuruFocus
Jul 24, 2017
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:Â Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders withÂ Losses on their ...
GuruFocus
Jul 21, 2017
ZOOMPASS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Zoompass, Inc. ...
GuruFocus
Jul 07, 2017
EQUITY ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Zoompass ...
GuruFocus
Jun 20, 2017
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: SFMS Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Zoompass ...
GuruFocus
Jun 19, 2017
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in ...
GuruFocus
Jun 16, 2017
IMPORTANT ZOOMPASS HOLDINGS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ...
GuruFocus
Jun 05, 2017
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those ...
GuruFocus
Jun 03, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Company Profile
Read More
Zoompass Holdings Inc, formerly Uvic Inc is engaged in developing a web catalog integrated within the inventory count of any kind of shops aimed at all sorts of customers willing to acquire goods of any purpose.
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products