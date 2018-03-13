Read More

Nos SGPS is a triple-play telecommunications company that generates revenue by providing pay-TV services, broadband services, fixed voice, and mobile services to the consumer and business markets. Nos SGPS operates through two main segments, telco and audiovisual. Telco derives revenue from providing TV, broadband, and voice services and constitutes the majority of overall company revenue. Audiovisual generates revenue by providing video production services and sales, cinema exhibition, and distribution. The company owns telecommunication infrastructure. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Portugal.