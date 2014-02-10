Benzinga Pro
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade ZOLT stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
9/27/13
Dougherty
Downgrades
Neutral
Sell
16.8
5/04/12
Dougherty
Maintains
Buy
13.0
2/07/12
Dougherty
Neutral
Buy
16.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Zoltek Companies, Inc. Reports Q1 EPS of $(0.07) vs $0.10 Est; Revenue of $35.0M vs $38.0M Est
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 10 Feb 2014 17:11:24 -0400
Benzinga's Weekend M&A Chatter
Charles Gross
Sun, 29 Sep 2013 17:51:02 -0400
Mid-Day Market Update: Finish Line Gains On Upbeat Results; JC Penney Shares Fall
Jake L'Ecuyer
Fri, 27 Sep 2013 12:44:40 -0400
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; BlackBerry Reports Q2 Loss
Jake L'Ecuyer
Fri, 27 Sep 2013 10:48:23 -0400
Dougherty & Company Downgrades Zoltek Companies, Inc. to Sell, Announces $16.75 PT
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 27 Sep 2013 09:13:27 -0400
Benzinga's Top Pre-Market Losers
Monica Gerson
Fri, 27 Sep 2013 08:12:09 -0400
Toray Industries to Acquire Zoltek for $16.75/Share in Cash, Zoltek Closed at $18.51 on Thursday
Charles Gross
Thu, 26 Sep 2013 22:03:44 -0400
Hearing Renewed Takeover Chatter in Zoltek
Charles Gross
Thu, 26 Sep 2013 13:06:59 -0400
Zoltek Spikes Higher
Charles Gross
Thu, 26 Sep 2013 13:02:25 -0400
Benzinga's Weekly M&A Chatter
Charles Gross
Sun, 22 Sep 2013 09:13:36 -0400
Zoltek Announces Closing Of The Merger With Toray Industries, Inc.
Thomson Reuters
Feb 28, 2014
Zoltek Reports First Quarter Results
Thomson Reuters
Feb 10, 2014
Zoltek Reports Fourth Quarter/Fiscal Year Results
Thomson Reuters
Dec 16, 2013
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of Claims of Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Board of Zoltek Companies, Inc. in Connection With Sale of Company to Toray Industries, Inc. -- ZOLT
Globe Newswire
Oct 07, 2013
Morgan & Morgan Announces the Investigation of Zoltek Companies Inc. ZOLT
Newswire
Oct 03, 2013
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Law Office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces Investigation of Zoltek Companies, Inc. - ZOLT
Newswire
Oct 02, 2013
Ryan & Maniskas, LLP Announces Investigation of Zoltek Companies Inc.
Newswire
Oct 01, 2013
Acquisition of Zoltek Companies, Inc. by Toray Industries, Inc. May Not Be in the Best Interests of Zoltek Companies, Inc. Shareholders
Newswire
Sep 30, 2013
Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Zoltek Companies Inc.
Newswire
Sep 27, 2013
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims That the Merger May Not Be in the Best Interest of Investors of Zoltek Companies, Inc. -- ZOLT
Newswire
Sep 27, 2013
Partner Headlines
Is This the Top for Zoltek Companies, Inc. (ZOLT) - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
Sep 26, 2013
The Best Bird Killer, I Mean Wind Farm Stocks (MY, BWEN, VWDRY, ZOLT & FAN)
Small Cap Network
Sep 12, 2013
5 Hated Earnings Stocks Poised to Pop
webmaster
Jan 29, 2013
Zoltek Companies Inc. Reports Operating Results (10-K)
GuruFocus
Nov 29, 2012
The Green Revolution's Secret Weapon: Carbon
TheStreet.Com
Oct 15, 2012
The Green Revolution's Secret Weapon: Carbon
webmaster
Oct 15, 2012
5 Stocks Under $10 Soaring Higher
webmaster
Oct 02, 2012
5 Stocks With Unusual Insider Buying
webmaster
Jun 06, 2012
Weekly CEO Buys Highlight: VOCS, FTEK, ZOLT, WIN, SUNS
GuruFocus
Jun 02, 2012
Zoltek CEO Rumy Zsolt Bought 45,196 Shares
GuruFocus
Jun 01, 2012
Earnings
View Earnings
Q1 2014
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.1
-0.07
Rev:
38.00M
35.00M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
