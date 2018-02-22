Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From ZOES
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($ZOES)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
Zoe's Kitchen
ZOES
:NYSE
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Consumer Cyclical
Industry:
Restaurants
16.30
0.07 (0.43%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
16.23
Price Open
16.34
Volume
68,242
Day's Range
16.14 - 16.45
52 Wk Range
10.77 - 19.85
50 Day Moving Avg.
15.35
PE Ratio
1536
Shares Outstanding
19.49M
Market Cap
316.89M
Trade ZOES stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
11/10/17
Baird
Maintains
Neutral
13.0
11/10/17
Jefferies
Upgrades
Hold
Buy
0.0
8/18/17
Credit Suisse
Maintains
Underperform
12.5
Headlines
Press Releases
Zoes Sees FY18 sales $358M-$368M vs. $358.6M Est.
Christina Jackson
Thu, 22 Feb 2018 17:06:45 -0400
Zoes Reports Q4 Adj. EPS $(0.12) vs. $(0.12) Est., Sales $71.4M vs. $71.6M Est.
Christina Jackson
Thu, 22 Feb 2018 17:06:03 -0400
Watch Shares Of Restaurant Chains Following Axios Report That Roark Capital Is 'On The Hunt For Other Turnaround Targets In The Quick-Serve, Fast Casual And Casual Dining Restaurants'
Eddie Staley
Mon, 04 Dec 2017 11:34:47 -0400
Jefferies Upgrades Zoe's Kitchen to Buy
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 10 Nov 2017 07:13:19 -0400
Zoes Narrows FY17 Sales Guidance From $314M-$322M To $314M-$316M vs $316.8M Est., Comps Down 2-2.5%
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 09 Nov 2017 17:39:38 -0400
Zoes Kitchen Reports Q3 Adj. EPS $0.01 vs $0.00 Est., Sales $77.9M vs $78.8M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 09 Nov 2017 17:38:52 -0400
Zoes Kitchen Reports COO Jeremy Hartley To Depart Co. For Personal Interests
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 19 Sep 2017 17:01:42 -0400
Zoes Affirms FY17 Outlook: Sales $314M-$322M vs $315.5M Est., Comps Flat To Down 3%
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 17 Aug 2017 16:07:27 -0400
Zoes Reports Q2 Comps Down 3.8%
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 17 Aug 2017 16:06:42 -0400
Zoes Kitchen Reports Q2 Adj. EPS $0.00 vs $0.02 Est., Sales $74.3M vs $75.1M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 17 Aug 2017 16:06:18 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cenovus Energy, Depomed, Zoe's Kitchen, NetApp, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, and Ocular Therapeutix — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
Globe Newswire
4 days ago
Zoës Kitchen Introduces Baked Falafel and New Mediterranean Family Dinners
Business Wire
Mar 01, 2018
Zoës Kitchen Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Results
Business Wire
Feb 22, 2018
Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
Feb 22, 2018
Zoës Kitchen to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Results on February 22, 2018
Business Wire
Feb 06, 2018
Zoës Kitchen Unveils New Prototype Restaurant in Raleigh, N.C.
Business Wire
Jan 15, 2018
Zoës Kitchen to Participate in the 20th Annual ICR Conference
Business Wire
Jan 02, 2018
Report: Developing Opportunities within Ulta Beauty, JetBlue Airways, Calpine, ProPetro Holding, Rayonier, and Zoe's Kitchen — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
Globe Newswire
Nov 29, 2017
Zoës Kitchen Kicks Off Holiday Season with Gift Card Program Benefitting No Kid Hungry
Business Wire
Nov 28, 2017
Zoës Kitchen Launches Employee Support Program - The Goodness Fund™
Business Wire
Nov 16, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
Restaurant same-store sales dip in February
Seeking Alpha
3 days ago
Y'all Come Back Now, Hear? Zoe's Kitchen Says A Quiet Goodbye To Southern Hospitality And Other 10-K Revelations
Seeking Alpha
Mar 01, 2018
Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/26/18
Seeking Alpha
Feb 27, 2018
Zoe's Kitchen Sets The Table For Lower Margins In 2018
Seeking Alpha
Feb 26, 2018
Zoe's Kitchen: Last Chance For The Teens
Seeking Alpha
Feb 24, 2018
Zoe's Kitchen Is Going To The Single Digits
Seeking Alpha
Feb 23, 2018
Zoe's Kitchen (ZOES) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Feb 22, 2018
After Hours Gainers / Losers (2/22/2018)
Seeking Alpha
Feb 22, 2018
Zoe's EPS in-line, misses on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Feb 22, 2018
Notable earnings after Thursday's close
Seeking Alpha
Feb 21, 2018
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
News Sentiment
Powered by StockSnips
Now:
Bullish
79.71% Positive
Earnings
View Earnings
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.12
-0.12
0
Rev:
71.58M
71.38M
-198.00K
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-05-24
Rev:
Company Profile
Read More
Zoe's Kitchen Inc operates fast casual restaurant concept serving a distinct menu of fresh, wholesome, Mediterranean-inspired dishes delivered with Southern hospitality.
Visit company website
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products