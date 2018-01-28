Read More

Zodiac Aerospace has two operating segments: aerosystem activities (70% of revenue), with tier-one niche positions in safety systems, electrical systems, control systems, and water and waste systems; and aircraft interiors activities (30% of revenue), comprising cabin and seats activities. The cabin business group provides all elements of integrated cabins, and Zodiac Seats design, certifies, and assembles aircraft seats for passengers and crew. In fiscal 2016, Zodiac generated EUR 5.2 billion in revenue.