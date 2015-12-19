Read More

Z Energy was born of the purchase of Shell New Zealand's downstream operations by Infratil and the New Zealand Superannuation Fund in 2010. It has since transitioned to New Zealand's largest stand-alone retailer of refined petroleum products and meets close to half of the nation's transport fuel requirements, serving both retail and commercial customers. The principal activities of Z Energy are importing, distributing and selling transport fuel and related products. The business has scale and sells a full range of transport fuels.