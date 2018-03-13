Market Overview

Zimplats Holdings Ltd is engaged in the development, production and mining of platinum group metals such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, and gold. It operates as a vertically integrated mining concern from the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe.
