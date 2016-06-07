Benzinga Pro
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
6/25/15
Brean Capital
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
5/11/15
Jefferies
Maintains
Buy
127.0
5/01/15
Barclays
Maintains
Overweight
130.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Zimmer Biomet To Acquire LDR For $37/Share, Or ~$1B; Reiterates FY17 EPS $7.85-$8.00
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 07 Jun 2016 07:07:54 -0400
U.S. Supreme Court To Hear Stryker Appeal Seeking Reinstatement of Treble Damages in Patent Suit vs Zimmer Holdings -Reuters
Charles Gross
Mon, 19 Oct 2015 09:33:22 -0400
Brean Capital Cashes Out Of Zimmer Holdings, Downgrades Stock On 'Uncertainty'
Jim Swanson
Thu, 25 Jun 2015 10:04:41 -0400
Benzinga's Top Downgrades
Lisa Levin
Thu, 25 Jun 2015 09:13:12 -0400
Brean Capital Downgrades Zimmer Holdings To Hold
Monica Gerson
Thu, 25 Jun 2015 08:55:13 -0400
Brean Capital Downgrades Zimmer Holdings to Hold
Eddie Staley
Thu, 25 Jun 2015 05:12:01 -0400
Benzinga's M&A Chatter for Wednesday June 24, 2015
Charles Gross
Wed, 24 Jun 2015 19:58:38 -0400
Shares of Zimmer Holdings Resume Trade, Relatively Quiet, Now Up ~0.5%
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 24 Jun 2015 13:15:24 -0400
UPDATE: Zimmer Narrows FY15 Constant Currency Sales Growth from 1.5-2.5% to 1.5-2% on YoY Basis
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 24 Jun 2015 13:14:35 -0400
UPDATE: Zimmer Says Deal Currently Valued at ~$14B; Sees Q2 Adj. EPS $1.55-$1.58 vs $1.55 Est., Reaffirms FY15 EPS $6.60-$6.80,
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 24 Jun 2015 13:12:57 -0400
Shields Health Solutions Appoints Healthcare Industry Veteran Eric Suchecki to Lead the Business Development Team for One of the Fastest Growing Healthcare Companies in America
Business Wire
Feb 06, 2017
RTI Surgical® Announces Renewal of Supply and Distribution Agreement with Zimmer, Inc. for Its Trauma Business
Business Wire
Feb 19, 2014
Equity Brief: Upgrades and Downgrades for September 7th: TUP, UNH, USB, UTEK, V
Thomson Reuters
Sep 10, 2012
Equity Brief: Upgrades and Downgrades for September 6th: SRE, SWI, TCP, TGI, THC, VHS
Thomson Reuters
Sep 07, 2012
Equity Brief: Upgrades and Downgrades for September 4th: PSMI, PSMI, SAN, SNCR, SWKS, TIVO, VIAB, VOD, VSH
Thomson Reuters
Sep 04, 2012
INVESTIndiana Announces Company Lineup and Presentation Schedule
Globe Newswire
Aug 20, 2012
Equity Briefing: Earnings Results for July 26th: VTR, WDR, WM, WPI, WRLD, XOM, ZMH
Thomson Reuters
Jul 26, 2012
Critical Alerts for Apple, WellPoint, Teradata, Avon, and Zimmer Released by Seven Summits Research
PRWeb
Apr 18, 2012
Critical Alerts For Cisco, Apache Corp., Raytheon, Zimmer Holdings, and General Cable Released By Seven Summits Research
PRWeb
Nov 02, 2011
Critical Alerts For Chevron, Sina, Western Digital, Celanese, and Zimmer Holdings Released By Seven Summits Research
PRWeb
Sep 12, 2011
Partner Headlines
Zimmer-Biomet Merger Completes, 2015 Guidance Updated - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Jun 29, 2015
ConforMIS on deck for IPO
Seeking Alpha
Jun 26, 2015
Smith & Nephew buys Zimmer's U.S. High Flex Knee business
Seeking Alpha
Jun 24, 2015
Zimmer Holdings Is A Strong Company But Overvalued
Seeking Alpha
Jun 19, 2015
Eric Mindich Increases His Most Valuable Stake in First Quarter
GuruFocus
Jun 12, 2015
Zimmer to Divest Assets to Meet Biomet Closing Conditions - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Jun 02, 2015
Zimmer: Bigger, Not Better
Seeking Alpha
Jun 02, 2015
FTC Sees Too Much Synergy In Steris Deal
Seeking Alpha
Jun 01, 2015
Add Wright Medical Group to Your Watchlist. Here's Why. (SYK, WMGI, ZMH)
Small Cap Network
May 29, 2015
Health Care Stocks For A Dividend Growth Portfolio - Part 2
Seeking Alpha
May 26, 2015
Earnings
View Earnings
Q1 2015
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
1.5
1.58
Rev:
1.15B
1.13B
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
