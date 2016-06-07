Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
Trade ZMH stock with recommended broker Ally Invest. Commissions as low as $3.95.

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
6/25/15Brean CapitalDowngradesBuyHold
5/11/15JefferiesMaintainsBuy127.0
5/01/15BarclaysMaintainsOverweight130.0

Earnings View Earnings

Q1 2015 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 1.5 1.58
Rev: 1.15B 1.13B
EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
Rev: