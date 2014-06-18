Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
11/12/13
Wedbush
Downgrades
Outperform
Neutral
1.2
11/11/13
Oppenheimer
Downgrades
Outperform
Perform
10/10/12
McNicoll Lewis Vlak
Downgrades
Hold
Sell
Headlines
Press Releases
Morning Market Movers
Lisa Levin
Wed, 18 Jun 2014 09:41:11 -0400
Zalicus Announces Has Licensed Sodium Channel Pain Modulation Program to Anabios, Could Get Up to $17.2M in Milestones
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 18 Jun 2014 08:36:42 -0400
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 18 Jun 2014 08:36:42 -0400
Morning Market Movers
Monica Gerson
Thu, 12 Jun 2014 09:38:23 -0400
Benzinga's Top #PreMarket Gainers
Monica Gerson
Thu, 12 Jun 2014 08:03:58 -0400
UPDATE: Shares of Zalicus RIse 42% Premarket on Epirus Report that Phase 3 Data Demonstrate Comparability of BOW015 to Remicade for Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis
Charles Gross
Thu, 12 Jun 2014 07:36:53 -0400
Charles Gross
Thu, 12 Jun 2014 07:36:53 -0400
Shares of Zalicus RIse 38% After-Hours on Epirus Report that Phase 3 Data Demonstrate Comparability of BOW015 to Remicade for Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis
Charles Gross
Wed, 11 Jun 2014 16:59:13 -0400
Charles Gross
Wed, 11 Jun 2014 16:59:13 -0400
Zalicus Announces Successful Results From z944 Phase 1 Study
Hal Lindon
Thu, 22 May 2014 08:00:54 -0400
Zalicus Announces Sale of cHTS Service Business to Horizon Discovery For $8M
Hal Lindon
Thu, 15 May 2014 07:31:56 -0400
Zalicus Inc. Reports Q1 EPS of $(0.15), Up 61% YOY
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 09 May 2014 07:31:42 -0400
Benzinga's M&A Chatter for Wednesday April 16, 2014
Charles Gross
Wed, 16 Apr 2014 18:13:26 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Mark H.N. Corrigan, M.D., Julie H. McHugh, and William Hunter, M.D. to Serve on EPIRUS Board of Directors
Business Wire
Jul 15, 2014
EPIRUS and Zalicus Complete Merger - Combined Company Will Trade as EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPRS)
Business Wire
Jul 15, 2014
Zalicus and Epirus Agree Zalicus Stockholders to Own 19% of Combined Company Post-Merger
Business Wire
Jun 25, 2014
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces Investigation of Zalicus, Inc. - ZLCS
Newswire
Apr 16, 2014
Epirus and Zalicus Announce Merger Agreement
Business Wire
Apr 16, 2014
Zalicus and Epirus Announce Merger Agreement
Business Wire
Apr 16, 2014
Zalicus to Present at the 2013 BIO CEO & Investor Conference
Business Wire
Feb 05, 2013
Zalicus Initiates the Second of Two Phase 2a Studies with Z160
Business Wire
Jan 03, 2013
Zalicus to Present at the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Healthcare Conference
Business Wire
Dec 05, 2012
Zalicus' Z160 for Chronic Neuropathic Pain Selected as a Top 10 Project to Watch
Business Wire
Nov 27, 2012
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Partner Headlines
The Meltdown of Small Cap Pain Stock Zalicus Inc (ZLCS): Now What? IBB & XBI
Small Cap Network
Nov 12, 2013
Time to Catch These Two Falling Knives (IBIO, ZLCS)
Small Cap Network
Oct 14, 2013
Zalicus Gives us Another Trade-Worthy Reversal (ZLCS)
Small Cap Network
Oct 07, 2013
The Zalicus Pendulum is Swinging the Other Way Again (ZLCS)
Small Cap Network
Oct 01, 2013
The Next Great Small Cap Orphan Drug Stock? ZLCS, OMER & VPHM
Small Cap Network
Oct 01, 2013
Zalicus is Officially Off and Running (ZLCS)
Small Cap Network
Aug 30, 2013
5 Stocks Under $10 Set to Soar Higher
webmaster
Jan 31, 2013
Weekly CEO Sells Highlight: Ross Stores, Zalicus, EverBank Financial and eHealth
GuruFocus
Jan 21, 2013
Two Out of Three Isn't Bad: CRDC, ZLCS, and RNCH Sliced and Diced
Small Cap Network
Dec 21, 2012
Acadia Pharma Selling Stock Ahead of Key Study Results
TheStreet.Com
Nov 06, 2012
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Earnings
View Earnings
Q3 2013
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.5
-0.46
Rev:
3.66M
3.40M
Q1 2014
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2014-05-09
Rev:
