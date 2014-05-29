Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
2/28/14
Citigroup
Downgrades
Buy
Neutral
22.0
2/24/14
CL King
Downgrades
Buy
Sell
2/20/14
Northcoast Research
Downgrades
Buy
19.0
Headlines
Press Releases
UPDATE: Lannett Will Replace Zale in SmallCap 600
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 29 May 2014 17:17:23 -0400
Signet Announces Closed Purchase of Zale
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 29 May 2014 14:00:13 -0400
Signet Jewelers Enters Into Amendment and Restatement of Existing Credit Agreement -8-K
Charles Gross
Thu, 29 May 2014 06:15:26 -0400
Zale Issues Response to Glass Lewis Report: Urging Holders to Vote for the Signet Deal
Hal Lindon
Tue, 27 May 2014 11:51:51 -0400
Glass Lewis Recommends Zale Shareholders Vote AGAINST Merger with Signet
Hal Lindon
Tue, 27 May 2014 09:31:42 -0400
Glass Lewis Says Shareholders Should Vote Against Signet
Hal Lindon
Tue, 27 May 2014 09:31:21 -0400
Market Wrap For May 23: Markets Marginally Higher; S&P 500 Closes Above 1,900
Jayson Derrick
Fri, 23 May 2014 16:39:33 -0400
Amended 13D Filing from Gabellis GAMCO on Zale Shows Firm Looking to Assert Appraisal Rights on Potential Deal with Signet
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 23 May 2014 16:10:43 -0400
TIG Advisors Disagrees with ISS Recommendation to Zale Shareholders; Says Merger With Signet Represents an Inequitable Distribution of Value
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 23 May 2014 14:54:33 -0400
TIG Advisors Offers Proxy Materials for Opposition of Zale's Deal with Signet
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 23 May 2014 12:56:01 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
BMO Global Asset Management Recognized at Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards
PRNewswire
Jan 26, 2018
BMO Global Asset Management Recognized at Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards
PRNewswire
Jan 26, 2018
Lannett Set to Join the S&P SmallCap 600
Newswire
May 29, 2014
Zale Responds to Glass Lewis Report That Contains Many Erroneous Conclusions
Business Wire
May 27, 2014
Glass Lewis Recommends Zale Shareholders Vote AGAINST Merger with Signet
Business Wire
May 27, 2014
Egan-Jones, A Leading Proxy Advisory Firm, Joins Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") In Recommending Zale Corporation Stockholders Vote "FOR" Proposed Transaction With Signet Jewelers
Business Wire
May 27, 2014
TIG Advisors Disagrees with ISS Recommendation to Zale Shareholders
Business Wire
May 23, 2014
TIG Advisors Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Oppose Zale Merger with Signet
Business Wire
May 23, 2014
Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Zale Corporation Stockholders Vote "FOR" Proposed Transaction with Signet Jewelers
Business Wire
May 22, 2014
TIG Responds to Zale's Baffling Defense of Signet Merger
Business Wire
May 20, 2014
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Partner Headlines
Dead Companies Walking: An Interesting Book on Short Selling
GuruFocus
Aug 16, 2016
Alliance Data Systems Charges Ahead With Card Services
Investor's Business Daily
Jul 13, 2015
Tiffany & Co. Posts Upbeat Q1 Results
GuruFocus
May 29, 2015
Tiffany & Co Q1 - How Will It Go?
GuruFocus
May 27, 2015
Tiffany Reports A Mixed Q4, Management Cuts On Future Guidance
GuruFocus
Mar 24, 2015
Signet Jewelers Is Racing Ahead; Here's Why
GuruFocus
Dec 22, 2014
Is This Jeweler Up For A Big Run?
GuruFocus
Oct 15, 2014
Zale
Investor's Business Daily
May 27, 2014
Why Zale Corporation (ZLC) Could Shock the Market Soon - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
May 27, 2014
Signet delivers solid Q1 results
Investor's Business Daily
May 22, 2014
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Earnings
View Earnings
Q3 2014
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.17
0.19
Rev:
441.91M
431.00M
