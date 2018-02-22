Read More

Zix Corp provides email encryption, data loss prevention, and Bring-Your-Own-Device solutions. The solutions are provided to meet the data protection and compliance needs of organizations primarily in the healthcare, financial services, and government sectors. The product portfolio of the group includes Zingateway, Zixmail, Zixquarantine and Zixone. The ZixGateway believed to be the most trusted solution for email encryption. ZixMail provides end-to-end encryption to protect emails and attachments with a single click. ZixQuarantine blocks the email from leaving your network and quarantines it for review and Zixone secures network on countless mobile devices. All the operation of the corporation is functioned through the United States which is also the major revenue generation region.