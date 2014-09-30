Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
2/04/14
Lake Street
Initiates Coverage on
Buy
8.0
11/04/13
Roth Capital
Initiates Coverage on
Buy
8.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Online Real Estate Listers Roiled By Rupert Murdoch's News Corp Move
John Seward
Tue, 30 Sep 2014 11:27:58 -0400
Filing from Ziprealty Shows Expecting FY14 Net Transaction Sales $66.3M, Total Sales $72.8M vs $76.10M Est., Lower Than Previously Forecast, Sees FY15-18 Outlook Unch - Bloomberg
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 11 Aug 2014 12:39:00 -0400
Top 4 NASDAQ Stocks In The Real Estate Development Industry With The Highest Gross Margin
Monica Gerson
Tue, 05 Aug 2014 05:18:31 -0400
Morning Market Movers
Lisa Levin
Wed, 16 Jul 2014 09:44:23 -0400
Benzinga's M&A Chatter for Tuesday July 15, 2014
Charles Gross
Tue, 15 Jul 2014 20:05:53 -0400
Zip Realty Shares Resume; Bid +117% Following Announcement of Acquisition by Realogy for $6.75/Share in Cash
Charles Gross
Tue, 15 Jul 2014 16:37:46 -0400
PREVIEW: ZipRealty to Resume Trading at 4:30 PM ET
Charles Gross
Tue, 15 Jul 2014 16:07:11 -0400
UPDATE: Realogy Announces Deal to ZipRealty for ~$166M
Hal Lindon
Tue, 15 Jul 2014 16:02:48 -0400
Realogy Announces Deal to ZipRealty for ~$166M
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 15 Jul 2014 16:02:19 -0400
ZipRealty Halted News Pending
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 15 Jul 2014 16:00:37 -0400
Realogy Announces Completion Of Cash Tender Offer For Shares Of ZipRealty, Inc.
Newswire
Aug 14, 2014
ZipRealty Names the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in Los Angeles
Thomson Reuters
Aug 06, 2014
Curb Arrives to Deliver Mobile Innovation to Taxis and More
Newswire
Aug 06, 2014
ZipRealty Names the Fastest-Moving Housing Markets at Mid-Year Mark
Thomson Reuters
Jul 24, 2014
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces Investigation of ZipRealty, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company -ZIPR
Newswire
Jul 19, 2014
Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of ZipRealty, Inc.
Newswire
Jul 16, 2014
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz LLP Investigates Claims That the Merger May Not Be in the Best Interest of Investors of ZipRealty, Inc. - ZIPR
Newswire
Jul 16, 2014
Law Firm Kirby McInerney LLP Investigating Potential Claims on Behalf of ZipRealty, Inc. Stockholders
Business Wire
Jul 16, 2014
Realogy Announces Agreement To Acquire ZipRealty For Approximately $166 Million
Newswire
Jul 15, 2014
Which Housing Markets Are All-Stars?
Thomson Reuters
Jul 15, 2014
Partner Headlines
Move, Zillow, Trulia Build Web Real Estate M&A Trend
Investor's Business Daily
Sep 04, 2014
Diminished Demand Cooling Once-Hot Housing Markets
Investor's Business Daily
May 22, 2014
Is ZipRealty (ZIPR) Ready to Breakout? - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
Mar 24, 2014
Will Stratasys (SSYS) Miss Earnings Estimates? - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Feb 28, 2014
E-House (China) (EJ) Falls: Stock Tumbles 9.7% - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
Feb 25, 2014
Jones Lang Crafts a New 52-Week High - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Feb 07, 2014
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) Jumps: Stock Up 5.2% - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
Jan 30, 2014
Will Online Trend Cut Real Estate Agent Commissions?
Investor's Business Daily
Nov 27, 2013
Invesco's Wilbur Ross, Real-Time and Review
GuruFocus
Nov 14, 2013
Mortgage Rate Rise May Hit Housing Despite Fed's Wait
Investor's Business Daily
Sep 19, 2013
Earnings
View Earnings
Q1 2014
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.16
-0.13
Rev:
12.45M
13.60M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
