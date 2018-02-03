Read More

Zijin Mining is China's largest integrated gold miner, with 1,200 tons of gold in reserve and roughly 80 tons of gold bullion produced per year. Zijin ranks third in copper and sixth in zinc production in China. Mine-produced gold and copper contribute roughly 44% and 33% of the company's operating profit, respectively, and nonferrous metal refining and smelting represent more than 60% of revenue. The company's flagship mine is considered the largest and most profitable gold mine in China, with cash costs (excluding credits) at $650 per ounce.