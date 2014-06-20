Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade ZIGO stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Headlines
Press Releases
Zygo Corp. Shares Halted for Info
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 20 Jun 2014 08:40:17 -0400
Amended 13D Filing from Gabelli's GAMCO on Zygo Corp. Shows Boosted Stake from 8.06% as of May 1st to 9.62%
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 02 Jun 2014 15:39:02 -0400
Zygo Corporation Reports Q3 EPS of $0.14, Inline; Revenue of $39.70M
Hal Lindon
Thu, 08 May 2014 16:19:05 -0400
Zygo Corporation Reports Q3 EPS of $0.14; Revenue of $39.70M
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 08 May 2014 16:18:03 -0400
Amended 13D from Gabelli's GAMCO Investors on Zygo Corp. Shows Raised Stake from 6.8% as of Apr. 23rd to 8.11%
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 02 May 2014 15:22:26 -0400
Benzinga's Weekend M&A Chatter
Charles Gross
Sun, 13 Apr 2014 17:38:53 -0400
Market Wrap For April 11: Markets Pick Up Exactly Where They Left Off
Jayson Derrick
Fri, 11 Apr 2014 16:49:53 -0400
Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs
Monica Gerson
Fri, 11 Apr 2014 10:11:51 -0400
Shares of Zigo Resume, Now Up ~30%
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 11 Apr 2014 09:00:36 -0400
PREVIEW: Zygo to Resume Trading at 9:00 AM ET
Charles Gross
Fri, 11 Apr 2014 08:38:10 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Stroock Represents AMETEK In Its Acquisition Of Zygo Corporation
Newswire
Jun 20, 2014
Zygo Stockholders Approve Merger With AMETEK (Revised)
Globe Newswire
Jun 18, 2014
Zygo Stockholders Approve Merger With AMETEK
Globe Newswire
Jun 18, 2014
Zygo Reports Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2014
Globe Newswire
May 08, 2014
Zygo Corporation Earnings Release Information
Globe Newswire
May 02, 2014
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of Claims of Breaches of Fiduciary Duty Against the Board of Zygo Corporation in Connection With Sale of Company to AMETEK, Inc. -- ZIGO
Globe Newswire
Apr 29, 2014
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces Investigation of Zygo Corporation In Connection With the Sale of The Company
Business Wire
Apr 25, 2014
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Announces Class Action Lawsuit in Connection With Claims of Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by the Board of Directors of Zygo Corporation in Connection With the Sale of the Company -- ZIGO
Globe Newswire
Apr 25, 2014
Zygo Corporation Stockholders Encouraged to Contact Securities Law Firm about Takeover
Newswire
Apr 16, 2014
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Announces the Investigation of Zygo Corporation over the Proposed Sale of the Company to Ametek, Inc.
Business Wire
Apr 15, 2014
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
GuruFocus Real Time Picks of the Week
GuruFocus
Jun 06, 2014
Gurus' Real Time Stock Picks of the Week
GuruFocus
May 09, 2014
Steve Mandel and Mario Gabelli Report Top Guru Real Time Buys
GuruFocus
Apr 25, 2014
Zygo Corp. Reports Operating Results (10-Q)
GuruFocus
Feb 11, 2013
Zygo Corp. Reports Operating Results (10-Q)
GuruFocus
Nov 09, 2012
Technology Sector Wrap
webmaster
Jul 16, 2012
Zygo Corp. Reports Operating Results (10-Q)
GuruFocus
Feb 09, 2012
8 Stocks Rising on Huge Volume
TheStreet.Com
Feb 01, 2012
8 Stocks Rising on Huge Volume
webmaster
Feb 01, 2012
Zygo Corp. Reports Operating Results (10-Q)
GuruFocus
Nov 09, 2011
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q3 2014
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.14
0.14
Rev:
39.70M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products