Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd is a China-based company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sale of locomotive train power converters, control systems and other train-borne electrical systems, as well as the development, manufacture and sale of urban railway train electrical systems. In addition, the company is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electric components for the railway industry, urban railway industry and non-railway purposes. It has three main lines of business segments namely Locomotives, Electric Multiple units and Urban Transit. Its products include Propulsion & Vehicle Control System, Signaling & Communication System, Power Supply System, amongst others. The company operates mainly in Mainland China.