Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
11/20/13
Craig-Hallum
Initiates Coverage on
Buy
8.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Zhone Technologies Reports Q2 EPS $(0.05) vs. Est. $(0.04), Rev. $22.59M vs. Est. $22.45M
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 21 Jul 2016 16:25:19 -0400
Zhone Reports Q1 EPS $(0.10) Vs Est $(0.04), Sales $20.6M Vs Est $22.09M
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 20 Apr 2016 16:24:33 -0400
UPDATE: 10-K from Zhone Shows Co. Expecting ~$2M Loss for FY15 vs Loss of ~$4.1M in FY14
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 16 Mar 2016 13:05:38 -0400
Zhone Technologies Files Non-Timely 10-K
Charles Gross
Wed, 16 Mar 2016 13:04:33 -0400
Zhone Tech Reports Q4 EPS $0.01 Vs Est $(0.05), Sales $24.013M Vs Est $22.13M
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 26 Jan 2016 17:20:44 -0400
Zhone Technologies Reports Q3 Loss of $0.04/Share, Sales $22.1M
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 15 Oct 2015 16:20:54 -0400
Zhone Technologies Sees Q3 Revenue ~22M
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 02 Oct 2015 06:02:02 -0400
Hearing Zhone Technologies Has Established 10b5-1 Trading Plan for Chair Morteza Ejabat for Sale of Up to ~904.6K Shares
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 15 Jun 2015 16:47:30 -0400
Morning Market Gainers
Lisa Levin
Wed, 22 Apr 2015 09:39:49 -0400
Zhone Tech Reports Q1 EPS -$0.02 Vs Est -$0.07, Sales $27.1M Vs Est $27.09M
Eddie Staley
Tue, 21 Apr 2015 16:16:13 -0400
Case Study: Washington State University Saves $630,000 Using FiberLAN from Zhone Technologies in Residence Hall Deployment
PRNewswire
Sep 17, 2016
New 2101P One-Port ONT From Zhone Technologies Designed for Industrial GPON Applications
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2016
Case Study: Washington State University Saves $630,000 Using FiberLAN from Zhone Technologies in Residence Hall Deployment
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2016
New 27xx Series Indoor ONTs Feature Sleek Design and Deliver Lightning-Fast WiFi Speeds
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2016
Zhone Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2016 Financial Results
Business Wire
Jul 21, 2016
New Compact MXK-F219 From Zhone Technologies Reaches New Heights With Size-to-Performance Ratio Compared to Previous Models
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2016
Case Study: Billings Public Schools Saves $3 Million with Zhone Technologies FiberLAN Deployment at 26 School Sites
PRNewswire
Jun 20, 2016
Zhone Technologies Reports First Quarter 2016 Financial Results
Business Wire
Apr 20, 2016
ZHONE TECHNOLOGIES and DASAN NETWORK SOLUTIONS have signed a definitive agreement to merge the two companies.
Thomson Reuters
Apr 12, 2016
Zhone Technologies to Report First Quarter 2016 Financial Results
Thomson Reuters
Apr 04, 2016
Partner Headlines
Zhone Technologies' (ZHNE) CEO Jim Norrod on Q2 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Jul 21, 2016
Zhone misses by $0.01, beats on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Jul 21, 2016
Zhone Technologies' (ZHNE) CEO Jim Norrod on Q1 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Apr 20, 2016
Zhone tumbles after delaying 10-K filing
Seeking Alpha
Mar 16, 2016
Zhone Technologies: Trudging Along
Seeking Alpha
Feb 02, 2016
Zhone up 9.4% after Q4 beat, solid 2016 guidance
Seeking Alpha
Jan 27, 2016
Zhone Technologies' (ZHNE) CEO Jim Norrod on Q4 2015 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Jan 26, 2016
Zhone EPS of $0.01
Seeking Alpha
Jan 26, 2016
Zhone up 11.8% on heavy volume; earnings date set
Seeking Alpha
Jan 07, 2016
Zhone's (ZHNE) CEO Jim Norrod on Q3 2015 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Oct 15, 2015
Earnings
View Earnings
Q2 2016
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.04
-0.05
Rev:
22.45M
22.60M
