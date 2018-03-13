Read More

Zambeef Products PLC is a food retailer engaged in production, processing, distribution and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, stockfeed, and flour. The company also has row cropping operations principally maize, soya beans, and wheat, with approximately 7,971 hectares of row crops under irrigation. It operates in 14 segments namely, Beef, Chicken, Pork, Crops, Stockfeed, Eggs, Zamhatch, Fish, Milk and dairy, Edible oils, Mill and bakery, Leather and shoe, Master Meats (Nigeria), and Master Meats (Ghana). Majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of beef.